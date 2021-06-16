S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park is cutting back its hours this summer due to a shortage of workers.
The amusement park in South Whitehall Township will only be open 5 days a week, Wednesday-Sunday, effective immediately, the park said on Wednesday.
"While we are aggressively recruiting and adding new staff daily, we must adjust our operating calendar based on workforce availability," Dorney Park said in a statement.
The park said it is facing a labor shortage like many other businesses and organizations.
The full calendar and hours is on Dorney's website, and reservations for Wildwater Kingdom can also be adjusted online.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges," the statement continues. "We will continuously monitor our progress and will add more opportunities for fun as workforce improvements allow."