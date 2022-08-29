ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dorney Park said Monday it is looking to fill 150 positions as it prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.

The positions range from performers and make-up artists to food and beverage associates and ride attendants. Applications are now being accepted online.

All available Haunt positions are posted on the Dorney Park jobs site. They include:

Monsters

Make-up Artists

Entertainment Tech – Lighting or Audio

Ride Attendants

Food & Beverage Service Associates

No experience is necessary for the monster positions. Rates for those positions start at $15 an hour. Rates for other positions vary.

Halloween Haunt runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select dates between Sept. 16 and Oct. 30.

Associate benefits include free and unlimited use of the park and water park during off hours, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive employee events and activities throughout the season, discounts to partnering attractions, employee discounts on food, merchandise and more.