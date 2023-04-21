ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Beginning Sunday, May 7, 2023, all Dorney Park guests ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult from 4 p.m. to closing.

The change in the chaperone policy also states that the adult chaperone must be 21 years of age or older and must have a valid photo ID.

"Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," the chaperone policy states.

One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day, the policy says.

The policy says the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection, according to the policy. The chaperone requirement applies to all Dorney Park ticket and season passholders.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Dorney Park continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the policy states.

"Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."