ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's a sure sign that summer is around the corner: opening day at Dorney Park. The gates open Friday at 10 a.m., and ride enthusiasts will find some new fun and features for the park's 139th season.

Entering upon the park, the Peanuts characters are ready to greet visitors and get those selfies in and done. Share photos on social media with #dorneypark, and you might see yourself on some of the TV monitors as you're waiting in line for your favorite ride.

New food options will help to satisfy amusement park cravings. Wildwater Kingdom, which opens May 21 for passholder preview, will feature two new bars. Chickie's and Pete's is completely renovated, with changes to make it easier and faster to order food and drinks.

"We're trying to make changes to the guest experience this year, and then live entertainment is going to be a big part of that story, too," said Ryan Eldredge, Dorney's public relations manager.

As far as the recently announced changes to Dorney's chaperone policy, Eldredge says he realizes some people saw the announcement as a punitive measure, but it's meant to ensure safety.

"We see it more as a safety policy. It gives us an avenue to help those minors that are here that may be unaccompanied, for two reasons," Eldredge said.

"One, it might be health related. They may need medical assistance or medical aid. We need to be able to reach somebody to get them the aid they need," he explained. "Or it might be a situation where they are lost in the park. Or, God forbid, they leave with someone they're not supposed to."

"We just want someone in the park that can be responsible for them," he added. "It doesn't need to be mom or dad."

For those who are looking to do some shopping at Dorney, the gift shop offers some new shirt options and swag, including Dorney and Peanuts-themed Squishmallows.

As far as entertainment, the new Peanuts Block Party will kick off in June, and the ever-popular Grand Carnavale will take place July 22 through Aug. 6.

Character meet-and-greets will take place throughout this weekend. The park will be open on weekends only until Memorial Day weekend, when it will expand its daily hours.

This weekend, the park is open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, but Eldredge recommends buying them on the Dorney website at a discount. Season passes can be purchased at any time throughout the season.