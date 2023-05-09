S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A sure sign of warmer weather, Dorney Park is getting ready to open for the season.

The South Whitehall amusement park opens to the public on Friday, May 12. It will be open weekends in May until Memorial Day, when daily hours begin.

Wildwater Kingdom opens Memorial Day Weekend.

The park is planning several return celebrations this year, including Fourth of July fireworks, Grand Carnivale, Food Truck Rally, Halloween Haunt and the Great Pumpkin Fest in the fall.

Dorney is also implementing a chaperone policy this year, where all guests 15 or younger must be with someone 21 or older starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets and hours are available on Dorney's website.