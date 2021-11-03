S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, reported third quarter 2021 results Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus, the company again compared results to the 2019 third quarter rather than the 2020 third quarter, when Cedar Fair essentially went into hibernation.
Cedar Fair revenues and EPS (earnings per share) beat analysts’ projections by $0.34. and the stock traded up over 3%, near its 52-week high.
The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in both 2021 and 2020. This year, all but one of Cedar Fair’s parks opened for the 2021 season on various dates in May. Canada’s Wonderland, which remained closed through the entire first half of the year due to local COVID-19 restrictions, reopened for the first time on July 5, 2021, under capacity limitations.
Last year, full park operations of Knott’s Berry Farm, as well as abbreviated operations of the two Schlitterbahn water parks, had begun prior to the suspension of all park operations on March 14, 2020. The company was able to resume partial operations at eight of its 13 properties from mid-June through the end of the third quarter in 2020.
Like many companies trying to re-start operations this year, Cedar Fair experienced serious staffing issues.
However, in his remarks to analysts on a conference call, Cedar Fair president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman, said, “We’re pleased with how we could attract and retain staff and optimize the guest experience. We had the ability to hire over 2,000 team embers by adjusting labor rates to market-leading levels and offered bonuses that pushed wages to $20 per hour in some parks. In 2022, we plan to be more aggressive and pro-active in our recruitment model and flex rates to match reality in the market.”
Attendance in the third quarter approximated 82% of 2019 third quarter results but net revenues were up 5%. In-park per capita spending of $64.26 represented a 29% increase over 2029 third quarter spending levels with double-digit increases across all key revenue categories. Also, out-of-park revenues grew 9% compared to 2019.
Results of Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2019
Cedar Fair reported the parks had 988 total operating days in third quarter of 2021 compared with 1,035 total operating days in the third quarter of 2019.
Despite modified operating calendars and capacity limitations at select parks and 47 fewer operating days in the current period, net revenues for the third quarter totaled $753 million, representing an increase of $39 million compared with the third quarter in 2019.
The increase reflected the impact of a 29%, or $14.32, increase in in-park per capita spending and an increase of 9%, or $7 million, in out-of-park revenues during the period, offset in part by an 18%, or 2 million visit decline in attendance. Attendance for the third quarter of 2021 totaled 10.8 million guests, or approximately 82% of third quarter 2019 levels, driven by general admission and season pass attendance, offset in part by an expected slower recovery in group sales attendance and capacity limitations at certain parks, including Canada’s Wonderland.
In a release, Zimmerman said, “The strong demand and consumer spending trends we previously reported through Labor Day weekend continued in September and October, as our parks hosted their very popular Halloween events. Since the end of the second quarter, revenues have outpaced the record revenues of the comparable 18-week period in 2019 by 12%, or more than $104 million, driven primarily by record levels of guest spending.
Based on our positive momentum and outlook, we believe Cedar Fair is well positioned to begin paying down debt in the near future and to reinstate quarterly cash distributions to unitholders by no later than the first quarter of 2023.”
Operating costs and expenses in the current quarter increased to $424 million, up $55 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase was the result of a $1 million increase in costs of goods sold, a $46 million increase in operating expenses and an $8 million increase in Selling General & Administrative expense. Of the $46 million increase in operating expenses, roughly half was attributable to higher seasonal labor costs resulting from rising wage rates offset in part by a reduction in seasonal labor hours compared with the third quarter of 2019.
Cedar Fair said both operating and SG&A expense increases were attributable to higher costs for operating and maintenance supplies, as well as higher fulltime wages. Lower advertising expense, however, helped to defray some of the increase in SG&A expense.
The company’s operating income for the third quarter totaled $250 million, compared with $275 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter totaled $148 million, or $2.60 per diluted L.P. unit. This compares with net income of $190 million, or $3.34 per diluted LP unit, for the 2019 third quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) totaled $333 million in the current third quarter compared with $355 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely due to higher labor costs in the period, as well as the negative impact that operating restrictions, including mandated capacity limitations, had on attendance.
October 2021 Update
Preliminary net revenues for the 10-month period ended Oct. 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. Over the same period, attendance totaled 17.3 million visits, in-park per capita spending was $62.73, and out-of-park revenues totaled $153 million. The parks had 176 total operating days in October 2021 compared to 166 total operating days in October 2019 due to a shift in the timing of the Halloween holiday.
For the five-week period ended Oct. 31, 2021, preliminary net revenues totaled $219 million, representing an increase of 42%, or $65 million, from the comparable five-week period in 2019. The increase was driven by an 8% increase in attendance to 3.2 million total visits; a 32% increase in in-park per capita spending to a record $64.86; and a 33% increase in out-of-park revenues to $19 million.
Looking ahead, Zimmerman continued, “We are also pleased with the early sales of our 2022 season passes and all-season products, which continue to outpace the comparable record sales period in 2019. Early season pass sales have been a reliable leading indicator of the following year’s demand, which bodes well for the 2022 season. Our parks’ quick recovery from the COVID-19 disruption underscores the resiliency of our business model and has unlocked additional strategic options we are evaluating from a position of strength.”
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operated 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.