ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, reported that it is experiencing strong early season booking trends for group events and at the company’s resort properties.

That’s a good sign because, as usual, Cedar Fair reported first quarter results that are, across the board, negative. Not to worry, the company does only about 5% of its business every year in this quarter.

In fact, the company boasts robust business fundamentals and a compelling collection of new attractions position Cedar Fair to deliver another outstanding performance in 2023 despite first quarter weather challenges.

California may be known for its sunshine but not this winter. “During the first quarter, rainy and cool weather impacted our California parks, resulting in a slower start to the season,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. However, Zimmerman continued, “As we fully reopen all our parks between now and Memorial Day, we are confident we will continue to build on the momentum we achieved last year."

Additionally, Cedar Fair reports it is encouraged by early season guest spending levels which are pacing well ahead of last year, driven by higher pricing for admissions and continued strong spending on food and beverages, and merchandise.

Results for First Quarter 2023

Operating days in the first quarter of 2023 totaled 161, compared with 130 operating days in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to expanded operating calendars in the first quarter of 2023 at Carowinds, Kings Dominion, and California’s Great America, offset in part by weather‐related closures at the company’s California parks.

Net revenues totaled $85 million on attendance of 1.1 million guests, compared with net revenues of $99 million on attendance of 1.5 million guests for the previous year’s first quarter. The decrease was attributable to a decline in attendance of approximately 440,000 visits at the company’s California parks, resulting from the weather challenges during the quarter, and additional prior‐ period visitation attributable to the extension of 2020 and 2021 season passes at Knott’s Berry Farm through May 2022.

While operating days in the first quarter were up, the incremental attendance related to the expanded operating calendars was not enough to offset the attendance shortfalls caused by approximately 30% of the company’s operating days being significantly impacted by weather during the period, particularly at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Meanwhile, early‐season trends in guest spending remained strong, Cedar Fair reported. For the first quarter, in‐park per capita spending totaled $64.47, up 10% versus $58.86 in the first quarter of 2022.

Also, out‐of‐park revenues for the period were strong, totaling $19 million, up 17% when compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the reopening of Castaway Bay Resort and Sawmill Creek Resort at Cedar Point following temporary closures for renovations, offset somewhat by a decrease in out‐of‐park revenues at Knott's Berry Farm due to the inclement weather.

Cedar Fair reported a 2023 first quarter operating loss of $123 million compared with an operating loss of $84 million in the prior‐year first quarter. The higher operating loss reflects the impact of lower revenues due to the extreme inclement weather and higher operating costs to the tune of $19 million compared with the prior‐ year quarter.

The company reported a net loss in the first quarter of $135 million, or $2.61 per diluted LP (Limited Partner) unit. This compares to a 2022 first quarter net loss of $89 million, or $1.56 per diluted LP unit.

For the 2023 first quarter, adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), which management believes is a meaningful measure of the company’s park‐level operating results, was a loss of $101 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $68 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

As of March 26, 2023, Cedar Fair had total liquidity of approximately $144 million, including cash on hand and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This compares with $284 million of total liquidity on March 26, 2022, and $381 million of total liquidity on Dec. 31, 2022. Net debt on March 26, 2023, calculated as total debt of $2.47 billion (before debt issuance costs) less cash and cash equivalents of $34 million, totaled $2.44 billion.

On April 12, 2023, the Company completed its $250 million unit repurchase program, buying back a total of 6 million limited partnership units since inception, or approximately 10% of its total units outstanding at the beginning of 2022. Management plans to continue repurchasing units of Cedar Fair opportunistically using free cash flow from operations and does not intend to increase leverage to buy back units.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.