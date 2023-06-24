SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - Just six months after her daughter went through multiple of chemotherapy and a liver resection for hepatoblastoma, Mary LaMonica's family enjoyed themselves at Dorney Park.

"We're just getting back into the life of what should be normal outside of treatment," LaMonica said.

The LaMonicas were among the hundreds of families at the amusement park Saturday as part of the children's charity, A Kid Again. The charity has partnered with Dorney Park, allowing families who are raising children with life-threatening conditions in the park for free.

"A Kid Again fosters hope, happiness and healing in the lives of families raising kids with life-threatening conditions," said Jen Koma, A Kid Again's chief operating officer. "They can just make positive memories and know everything is thought out for them."

Dorney Park communications manager Ryan Eldredge calls the day a "care-free" day for these families.

"This is a big deal for us," said Eldredge. This is something we look forward to every single year."