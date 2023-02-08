SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will present its plan on Feb. 16 for a new attraction on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster at the theme park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

The attraction will be 161.67 feet long, according to the agenda of the South Whitehall Township Planning Commission.

The site has been vacant for several years.

"There is a plan for an exciting future here at Dorney Park," Ryan Eldredge, Dorney's communications manager, said Wednesday. "We are exploring all avenues on how to improve the guest experience."

Other details of the attraction were not available, other than that it will occupy about 2.7 acres of the 196-acre park and be near the Possessed roller coaster.

The planning commission will meet Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building at 4444 Walbert Ave. The meeting will also be available online. See the township website for details. The commission gathers at 7 p.m. for agenda review before the meeting starts.

Dorney Park is owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns and operates 13 properties with more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 RV sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and in Toronto, Canada.

Shares in Cedar Fair trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. They closed Wednesday at $43.38, down 75 cents (1.7%), on Wednesday.