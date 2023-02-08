Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will present its plan for a new attraction on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster on Feb. 16.



The attraction will be 161.67 feet long, according to the agenda of South Whitehall Township's Planning Commission. South Whitehall is the host community of Dorney.



The site has been vacant for several years.



"There is a plan for an exciting future here at Dorney Park," Ryan Eldredge, Dorney's communications manager, said Wednesday. "We are exploring all avenues on how to improve the guest experience."



Other details of the attraction were not available, other than that it will occupy about 2.7 acres of the 196-acre park and be near the Possessed roller coaster.



The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission will meet Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building at 4444 Walbert Ave. The meeting will also be available online. See the township website for details. The commission gathers at 7 p.m. for agenda review before the meeting starts.



Dorney Park is owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Co.



Shares in Cedar Fair trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. They were trading at $43.74 at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.



Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties with more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 RV sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and in Toronto, Canada.