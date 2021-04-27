S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | When Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom open next month, visitors to the water park will need to make a reservation.
Dorney Park will open for the season on May 22 with daily operations beginning June 16 and running through Labor Day.
Wildwater Kingdom will open for the season May 29 by reservation only for all visitors, including season passholders, according to a news release. The online reservation system will be active 10 a.m. May 3.
Reservations will not be needed for Dorney Park.
The amusement park will implement a re-opening plan that includes capacity limits and social distancing measures in Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, according to the news release.
Dorney Park said this season will include an expanded operating calendar with extended hours. The company expects to hire about 2,700 seasonal employees ahead of the May 22 season opening. Information about hiring can be found on the Cedar Fair website.
Updates about the park operations and protocols can be found during the season on the Dorney Park website.