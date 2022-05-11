ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will open to the public on Friday, May 13 for its 139th year of operation.
One of the events this year is the global celebration “Grand Carnivale” with an expanded lineup of live shows. In addition, Halloween Haunt will return this fall.
“At Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, we strive to provide season-long entertainment for our guests through a variety of experiences,” said Michael Fehnel, general manager. “Between our exciting lineup of events, classic rides, Planet Snoopy, water park fun and dining options, there’s something for everyone, every day of the season.”
The full event lineup includes:
Opening Day (Friday, May 13): The season kicks off with rides, food, shows and more.
Season Pass Preview for Wildwater Kingdom (Sunday, May 22): Season pass holders will be able to visit Wildwater Kingdom on the exclusive Season Passholder Preview Day, six days before it opens to the public for the 2022 season.
Wildwater Kingdom Opening Day (May 28): Wildwater Kingdom opens to the public.
Fourth of July Celebration (July 4): The Independence Day event will feature a holiday fireworks display beginning at approximately 9 p.m.
Grand Carnivale (July 23 – August 7): King Carl Nivale, Queen Cara Nivale, and their Royal Court will be hosting guests on a worldwide expedition. The event will feature high-energy live music, international food, games, and crafts.
Halloween Haunt (select nights, September 16 – October 29): Halloween Haunt features haunted scare mazes, scare zones and live entertainment.
The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, September 17 – October 30): Families can head over to the Great Pumpkin Fest for games, activities and just a speck of spooky for pint-sized ghosts and goblins.
For unlimited access to the park, Wildwater Kingdom, live shows and events, Season Passes are now available online for $99 plus applicable taxes and fees. Passholders this year will also receive exclusive access to the Wildwater Kingdom Season Passholder Preview day on Sunday, May 22. For more ticket information or to see the full event and entertainment schedule, people can go to Dorney Park's website.