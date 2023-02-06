S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers for its 140th season.
The park in South Whitehall Township will hold a week-long hiring event from Feb. 18-24.
Job openings include ride operators, lifeguards, security staff, and food and beverage servers.
Paid training is provided.
Some jobs pay up to $20 per hour.
Several full-time positions are also available.
Details on the hiring event and positions are available online.
Dorney is set to open for the season on May 12.