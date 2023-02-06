Dorney Park Steel Force Mega Coaster
Jordan Sternberg

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers for its 140th season.

The park in South Whitehall Township will hold a week-long hiring event from Feb. 18-24.

Job openings include ride operators, lifeguards, security staff, and food and beverage servers.

Paid training is provided.

Some jobs pay up to $20 per hour.

Several full-time positions are also available.

Details on the hiring event and positions are available online.

Dorney is set to open for the season on May 12.

