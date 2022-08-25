S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - With hot summer temps still hanging on, many may be dreaming of fall. Dorney Park's Halloween activities are just around the corner.

The park released this year's dates and what guests can expect from Halloween Haunt and the Great Pumpkin Fest.

Halloween Haunt starts Sept. 16, with haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows and rides.

This year, Cornstalkers has been reimagined, with a new name -- Roadside Stop & Chop. The general store, petting zoo and corn maze took a spooky turn.

The park also has a new scare zone, called Dystopia.

The Great Pumpkin Fest also runs weekends from mid-September through the end of October, with family-friendly Halloween activities and rides.

These are the 2022 dates:

Halloween Haunt --

- Sept. 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

- Oct. 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

The Great Pumpkin Fest --

- Sept. 17, 18, 24, 25

- Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30