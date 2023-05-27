SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A visit to Dorney Park's Wildwater Kingdom is the perfect way to float right into summer.

"I was more excited about this than the grand opening of Dorney Park,” said Ryan Eldredge, Communications and Public Relations Manager at Dorney Park.

Wildwater Kingdom is back in the swim of things. Dorney Park's waterpark opened its gates on Saturday to welcome its 2023 season.

"You know, we do survey’s every year, every day, where we ask the guests like ‘What would you like to see? ‘What do you need?’, and a lot of our guests last year said that they just wanted places to chill, and to sit,” said Eldredge. "Wildwater Kingdom has undergone a lot of changes this offseason, there's been a lot of painting, there are new bars, there's new cabanas, and the energy in and of itself”.

Eldredge said the waterpark made changes to the 17 existing attractions, adding a fresh coat of paint and updating landscape.

Dorney Park released a media alert a few months ago looking to fill around 500 seasonal positions. Though as of three months ago, Eldredge told us the staffing is great.

"I think a lot of people were like 'Whoa, that's a lot, 500'. For this park, when we staff over 3,000 isn't that many,” said Eldredge.

The park also offers an array of season pass, daily tickets, groups, and military passes deals.

Siblings Jalia and Adiel Berberena know the gold season pass all too well. Dorney Park is at the top of their travel list.

"I've been to the water park before but it's first time I'm going to be here since they re-built the kiddie section,” said Berberena.

The siblings have a lot to look forward to this upcoming season.

"I'm like a kid at heart though, so I really want to see what it looks like, for him. We always come up here during the summer or when the park opens again,” said Berberena.

"We come here every Saturday,” added her brother, Adiel.

From season pass owners, to first timers, just about everyone is ready to catch some sun and cool down in the water.

"We came here you know to see a new waterpark,” said Luis Nothstein.

New Jersey native Luis Nothstein was ready for some family fun. The newly turned 13-year-old is started off his teenage years by introducing his mother to Dorney Park.

"This is my first time after 27 years living in this country,” said Nothstein’s mother, Monica Carrion.

"What are you most excited for?” asked 69 News Reporter, Cierra Genelle.

"I love the wave pool,” Nothstein exclaimed.

What better way to start Memorial Day Weekend than by taking a splash in the wave pool?

For people like the New Jersey mother-son duo, an hour and 26-minute drive to Dorney is like a home away from home.

"We're just trying to make it feel like, you know, you're getting away, even though, for a lot of us, we're still home, we're still in Allentown,” said Eldredge.

Anyone interested in taking a trip to Wildwater Kingdom this summer can find ticket information as well as a full event and entertainment schedule on their website.