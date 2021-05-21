After a long awaited few months, Dorney Park is set to open its doors Saturday for the season.
Just like many businesses during the pandemic, the amusement park took a hit last year, but is coming back stronger than before.
There are some updated guidelines for the 2021 season.
"You're gonna see it a little bit lightened. You aren't going to see the temperature checks at the gate. You will have to take an online health survey," said Tana Korpics, manager of PR and communications for Dorney.
The park will still be limiting capacity and requiring those who aren't vaccinated to wear a mask.
"Those who are vaccinated don't have to wear masks in the park, although we do recommend it if social distance can't happen in an area you're in," Korpics said.
And while signs will remain up inside the park...
"We will actually have our rides in full operation. We won't be doing any spacing that is by following CDC and local state guidelines," Korpics said.
But the excitement stems from what's being welcomed back..
"For the first time in over a year, we are opening Wildwater Kingdom, which is super exciting. Wildwater Kingdom opens Memorial Day weekend," Korpics said.
Visitors will need to make a reservation online for a spot inside the water park, though it does come with admission.
Grand Carnivale is also making a comeback after it was postponed due to COVID. It'll feature sights, sounds and tastes from around the world, starting July 24th.
And with the new, comes the old. Alfundo will be back in full force.
"He was Dorney Park's mascot from the '60s to early '90s," Korpics said. "He is back. He is better than ever, and he'll be making his way through the midways all season long."
Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Dorney will initially operate only on weekends, and will expand to weekdays as summer approaches.