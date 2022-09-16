With spooky season now upon us, it's about that time to visit the amusement park that's right in 69 News' backyard. Dorney Park opened its gates to the Haunt Friday at 6 p.m.

It's time to turn out the lights and get spooky.

"Haunt is all about scaring our guests," Ryan Eldredge, communications manager with Dorney Park, said, "and giving them an opportunity to enjoy an atmosphere that's a little more thrilling."

Dorney Park's "Halloween Haunt" is now open for the season. The park kicked off its opening "scaremony" at 6:45 p.m. Friday night, before officially starting the Haunt at 7 p.m. It includes seven mazes and five scare zones.

This year, visitors can expect some new traps - we mean, attractions.

The Roadside Stop and Chop is a new haunted maze, Eldredge explains, that starts out like a normal Pennsylvania fall attraction.

"Like you're driving through a rural area. And you're like, 'Oh, cool. It's a general store. And they have a little corn maze out back in a petting zoo.'"

But things quickly get dark from there.

"You're seeing pies with things in them that may or may not be human," Eldredge said. "And then you make your way back to the corn maze. And then you get lost."

There's also a new scare zone called Dystopia.

"That kind of is like the future has gone wrong," Eldredge said. "And things are bleak. It's kind of like Gotham meets Mad Max."

The park has a new show as well.

"The Skele-Tones which are just family friendly, taking you through some of those Halloween classics," Eldredge said.

Visitors can also expect old favorites returning, like the Port of Call, complete with a skeleton crew.

And for those who love the season, but not the scare:

"The Great Pumpkin Fest is, we call it all fun, no fear," Eldredge said. "Gives us a chance to really highlight fall here in Pennsylvania and we all love fall. Every Pennsylvanian says the same thing."

The Great Pumpkin Fest runs on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"You got a little tractor race that the kids can do," Eldredge said. "We've got hay bale maze, we've got Trick or Treat Street."

Folks who don't want to be scared by the monsters lurking around the park can also purchase No Boo Necklaces. Keep them visible for the spookers to see so they leave you alone.