Prepare to scream and get scared, because Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt returns tonight!

It's a new season of fear at the amusement park, with seven haunted mazes, four scare zones and much more to get you in the spooky spirit.

According to a Dorney Park press release, the Haunt runs on select nights from Sept. 15 to Oct. 28. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass now will get unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt in 2023, the press release said.

Guests are not permitted to attend the Haunt in costume, and the event is not recommended for children under the age of 13, Dorney Park said.

For more information about the Halloween Haunt, visit Dorney Park's website.