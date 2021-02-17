Dorney Park's parent company lost more than a half billion dollars in 2020, but it predicts a rebound this year as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
"We are optimistic that levels of attendance at our parks and resort properties will significantly improve in 2021, particularly as COVID-19 vaccines become broadly available," said Richard A. Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., in a statement Wednesday.
Cedar Fair lost $590 million, or $10.45 per limited partnership unit, in 2020 as the pandemic cut operating days across the company's 13 properties to 487 for the year, down from 2,224 in 2019. Revenue for the year was $182 million, down 88% from $1.47 billion in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 revenue was $33.9 million, exceeding the Zacks Investment Research estimate.
Zimmerman said the amusement-park operator, which owns 13 properties, expects customers to be eager to get out after a year of pandemic restrictions. He said Cedar Fair cannot predict when attendance will reach pre-COVID-19 levels. The bounce back will be stronger in the second half of the year, he said.
Cedar Fair's recovery is important to South Whitehall Township, home of Dorney Park. The township's 2021 budget includes $800,000 in projected admissions taxes from Dorney, or about 5% of total revenue.
The company statement said 2020 results are not comparable to 2019 because of the pandemic. In 2019, Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair reported net income of $303 million, or $3.03 per limited partnership unit.
Cedar Fair closed at $43.60 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.