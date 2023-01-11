ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police and members of the SWAT team swarmed the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown after two people were shot Wednesday night.

Members of the Allentown Police Department patrol division responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers found one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. A short time later, a second victim arrived at a nearby hospital also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, city police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and there is no physical threat to the public at this time.

No word on whether a shooter has been taken into custody.

Officers with long guns could be seen patrolling the area.

Police could be seen on each floor of the building from the windows. At some points, an officer on the floor level could be seen pointing his long gun toward the inside.

It appeared authorities were searching the dumpsters and outside area as well.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437- 7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.