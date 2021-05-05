Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff kissed each other goodbye Wednesday morning as they boarded separate planes. Harris went to Rhode Island and Emhoff to the Lehigh Valley.
According to the Allentown Economic Development Corporation the Second Gentleman started his visit with a private tour of the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center, followed by a meeting with small-business owners to discuss the impact of the American Rescue Plan's relief efforts.
It's all part of the Biden administration's "Getting America Back on Track" tour. Congresswoman Susan Wild was there, too, and said she couldn't be prouder to be there with the Second Gentleman. The "tour" is also meant to tout the president's legislative priorities that include a major infrastructure plan with a huge price tag.
"Everything I'm proposing to be done to generate economic growth, employment, and put us in a position where we can outcompete," Biden has said.
But, Republicans question what would be "funded" under the plan. In a release from the House GOP they write "Democrats want to use the word "infrastructure" as a guise to push their dangerous policy agenda while claiming that everything is "infrastructure."
President Biden says the proposed plan is not set in stone.
"I'm going to meet with Republicans next week when they come back, and seriously meet with them, I'm willing to compromise," Biden said.