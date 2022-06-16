BETHLEHEM, Pa. - State Sen. Doug Mastriano plans to introduce a bill that would arm teachers, and it isn't sitting well with many.
"It's completely ridiculous, I mean completely ridiculous to the point of being laughable. The notion that guns in schools would protect us from gun incidents in schools is just foolish," said Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy.
Roy says arming teachers would do the opposite of solving the problem.
"Being in small groups of kids, in crowded hallways, kneeling down next to the desk, while they're carrying a weapon would be unsafe by itself. On top of having people who are minimally trained," Roy said.
Law enforcement expert and clinical psychologist Dr. Diana Sorrentino tells 69 News teachers do not have enough training to handle weapons, although it could make sense in rural school districts where police responses could take longer.
Rather, she says schools should invest in trained resource officers and mental health screening.
Mastriano says teachers would need to complete rigorous training and have a concealed carry permit.
"Over 20 states have these measures in place already and there haven't really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them," said Val Finnell, Pennsylvania Director of Gun Owners of America.
The state's largest teacher's union is pushing back as well.
"The last thing we need are more firearms in our classrooms and hallways, creating even more opportunities for students and staff to be injured or killed," said Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey.
Even if the bill did pass through the state legislature, it would most definitely be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running against Mastriano for the governor's office, opposes the idea as well.