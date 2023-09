U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A downed tree across Hamilton Boulevard has fallen across the road in front of Movie Tavern Trexlertown.

The downed tree was reported around 7:15 p.m. Saturday and was still blocking part of Hamilton Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to a 69 News photographer at the scene, there was no police presence at the scene. Drivers were reportedly crossing the double-yellow line and going around the downed tree.

This is a developing story and will be updated.