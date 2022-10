ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several hundred people in part of Allentown were without power Wednesday morning.

A tree falling on a power line caused the outage in the neighborhood off W. Emaus Avenue, near I-78, said a PPL spokesperson.

More than 400 customers were in the dark, the PPL outage map shows.

Crews were sent out and power was expected to be back by about 10:30 a.m.