BANGOR, Pa. -- Twelve people are out of their homes after a fire destroyed four apartments in a residential and business building in downtown Bangor

It was Friday. 12:45 in the afternoon.

Thats when Bill May noticed black smoke from his window. It was filling the air right above a building on 24 Broadway Street.

"I was looking out the back and saw dust blowing," said May. "Its a shame."

Bill grew up in Bangor and used to go to the building a lot as a child.

Remembering the days, it was a 5&10 store, but now it'll have to be torn down

"Friday nights when dad got paid, we'd come in here," said May. "I'm kind of shocked."

The apartments and the storefront underneath will have to be torn down in the coming weeks -- the damage just too severe to fix.

"A lot of the building has collapsed inside itself," said Robert Engle, Fire Chief of Bangor. "Engineers were here, they looked at it- it's not structurally sound."

As for the community center next door, the HUB, there's damage, but it appears to be salvageable.

"There's a common wall there, but I'm hoping we can save that," said Engle

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.