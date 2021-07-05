BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas in July brings a 'Holiday Redo' for Downtown Bethlehem following pandemic restrictions.
You may not be able to escape the summer heat, but you can get into the winter holiday spirit. Christmas in July is happening now in Downtown Bethlehem.
"We are the Christmas City and Christmas is wonderful so we'll bring a little Christmas to the middle of summer," Kim Malavolta from Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom said.
All month long you'll see Christmas decorations along the store-fronts on Main Street. The Elf on the Shelf is back and new activities like Snowball Scramble are happening all month long. It's a yearly tradition but Malavolta says, this summer is extra special after nearly a year and a half of pandemic restrictions.
"We're hoping to get people downtown," said Malavolta. "We’re hoping to get people interested. We're hoping to get people back into the stores. Which so far, that is definitely working. Everybody is back out ready to have a good time."
You can also expect a play on the Feast of 7 Fishes from local restaurants. Todd Pasini with 3PA Restaurant Group says he is happy to see things getting back to normal. But he says a lot of people missed out on a really special time of year for Downtown Bethlehem.
"After the first week of December was the second shutdown," Pasini said. "So December being one of Downtown's most profitable months- we were shut down again. That definitely took a lot of the joy out of the Christmas season."
The holiday decor may not be on full display yet at Domaci, but co-owner Warren Clark says you can start your holiday shopping early.
"This year, because we love Bethlehem and we love Christmas, we created a Bethlehem ornament," Clark said.
As businesses welcome back customers without the restrictions in place, they all agree, the pandemic may have put a damper on celebrations but the support from the customers kept business flowing.
"It was different but we didn't really see a slowdown at all," Clark said. "We have a really loyal customer base in the Valley and beyond."
But if you did miss out on some of the holiday happenings in Christmas City last year, you can get a jump on this year's right now.
Christmas in July runs until July 25.