BETHLEHEM, PA. - Downtown Bethlehem is ready to turn green. The streets of the historic downtown transform during the 12th Annual Celtic Classic Parade of Shamrocks.
The parade will return on March 12th stepping off at 1:00 p.m. at 5th Avenue and W. Broad streets.
The parade will proceed on Broad Street and turn right on to Main Street and head south on Main Street, before concluding under the Hill-to-Hill Bridge.
The event is free and will feature pipe bands, Irish dancers, local school bands and more.
After the parade, many stores and businesses have special activities planned throughout the day along Main Street & Broad Streets.
Pubs and restaurants will have Irish themed menus and drink specials.
For more information on the Parade of Shamrocks and other Celtic Cultural Alliance events, click here.