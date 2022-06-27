ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Downtown Allentown is gearing up for a busy night with James Taylor taking the stage at the PPL Center. Businesses in the area are welcoming the heavy foot traffic.
"I actually had to block reservations because we unfortunately couldn't take any more," said Todd Pasini, Director, Food & Beverage, Renaissance Allentown Hotel. "Whenever they have events at the PPL Center it's always great for business."
James Taylor will perform starting at 8 p.m.
"All my life you hear James Taylor, it's one of those things that you grow up with, that's on the radio," continued Pasini.
Pasini says as a decrease in business travel takes its toll, big events like this are helping.
"When PPL had Michael Buble was a huge draw, I know Barry Manilow's going to be a huge draw, Morgan Wallen was a monster draw," he continued.
"It's always welcome, we really live on the events that are booked downtown."
Right across from the PPL, Sports and Social just opened last month.
"We've been welcomed in Lehigh Valley, with open arms, our lunch, dinner, brunch shifts are always busy. It's just an added attraction and gets more people downtown to see what's going on," said Clint Malek, GM, Sports & Social.
Overall, restaurants like these are looking forward to a very busy night.