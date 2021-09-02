EASTON, Pa. - Scott Park was originally scheduled to host a weekly live performance, but the Delaware River stole the show.
Dozens came to catch a glimpse of the high waters as remnants of Ida caused it to rise.
It appeared the river had crested as of Thursday night.
"You have to respect water. Water is not something to be fooled around with. Oddly enough we fared pretty well considering," said Anthony Marraccini, a long-time resident and business owner in Easton.
He says although this is too close for comfort, he's thankful it wasn't worse. It's just not something the city can bear.
"I feel like we were blessed because I was concerned. I was kind of getting nervous. When it gets high it doesn't take much until it's where we're standing," Marracini said.
Scott Park's been a waterbed before.
Larry Holmes Drive is closed until further notice.
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for several counties that border the Delaware River until 8:40 a.m. Friday.
"I always find it fascinating that these sorts of events draw people down to look at what nature can actually do. I'm sure everybody is heaving a big sigh of relief, especially the residents in this area that it's not higher," said Larry Malinconico, of Easton.
Although the rain has stopped, danger still lurks. Officials are still urging people to steer clear of high waters even as it slowly recedes.
But this weekend is slated to be an eventful one in Easton.
The Farmers Market at Hugh Moore Park has been moved to the courthouse parking lot. There's also a 9/11 Tunnel to Towers Memorial Parade and the Easton Twilight Criterium bike race.
The city's Facebook page has not mentioned whether those events are cancelled.