FORKS TWP., Pa. - Dozens of people in Northampton County came together to give a big day to a special birthday boy.
Rachel Miller wasn't sure how her son Jackson's 12th birthday party might look this year.
Jackson has MECP2 duplication syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.
"You take a child with cerebral palsy, Parkinson's', epilepsy, and you tie that all into one child and that's what Jackson has," Miller said.
Miller said about half of children with Jackson's diagnosis don't live past age 25, so every birthday celebration is extra special.
Rachel turned to a community group on Facebook, asking for people to drive by their home in Forks Township to give him a big birthday surprise. The drive-by parade turned into more than she ever expected. Dozens of people attended and community members also donated balloons and yard signs for Jackson's big day.
"I wish we could get out into the community more but unfortunately we can't. The fact that the community is coming to us to celebrate Jackson is unbelievable to me," Miller said.