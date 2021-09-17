EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of Afghans will soon call the Lehigh Valley or western New Jersey home. Exactly what towns they'll end up in is still being determined, but they're scheduled to begin moving from military bases in two to three weeks.
"As the U.S. troops completed their withdrawal, it became clear that my family would no longer be safe," said Ali, who is going by just his first name out of concern for family overseas. "The Taliban was threatening the lives of people like me, who had helped the U.S. military."
Ali was a linguistic expert and media analyst for the U.S. Embassy.
"I'm staying now with my sister in Bethlehem," said Ali.
Ali got out of Kabul right before it fell to the Taliban.
Now, thousands who fled the chaos and violence, currently undergoing security and health screenings at military bases across the country, are preparing for a new life too.
"I met a lot of wonderful people in the Lehigh Valley who have openly welcomed me," said Ali.
Bethany Christian Services is helping 35 Afghans move to the Lehigh Valley, and Interfaith-RISE is doing the same for more than 100 Afghans resettling across New Jersey.
The Biden administration tells WFMZ that, in all, 995 refugees and allies will head to the Keystone State, and 535 will go to the Garden State.
"Their process has already begun first at a third-party country for security screenings and then at one of the bases participating in Operation Allies Welcome for more security screening, health screening and resettlement assistance," a member of the White House communications team said in a statement. "The length of time that takes varies by individual or family."
"They were getting on the planes and they had to leave their bags," said Heather Bert, the executive director for Bethany Christian Services of the Greater Delaware Valley. "Some of them don't even have their eyeglasses or their medication, so they literally have the clothes on their back."
Nonprofits are providing and organizing food, furniture, housing, school, English classes, medical care, work permits, and the transferring of credentials.
"The pantry is full of groceries, and 24 hours after somebody arrives, we go for an initial visit, and from there we begin a 90-day process of making sure that this family has everything they need," said Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale of Interfaith-RISE.
It takes tireless fundraising. Some are calling for the federal government to chip in more.
"This is not about politics. It's about people," said Bert.
"The Afghan group that's arrived has arrived mostly without paperwork or completed paperwork, and that just means they're not eligible for a lot of the financial benefits that normal refugee arrivals would be eligible for," said Kaper-Dale.
That includes temporary work assistance and Medicaid.
"We're getting calls from military folks saying, 'how can I help, because without my driver, without my translator, I wouldn't have survived,'" said Bert.
Kaper-Dale says churches from across New Jersey have shared interest in assisting, including those in Warren and Hunterdon counties.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we resettled some families up that way," said Kaper-Dale. "It really will be determined by the clients that are sent our way."
Afghans with family ties in the U.S. are placed near loved ones.
"In its role, DHS helps to provide access to high-quality employment, medical and mental health screening, support services, and case management for up to 60 months post-arrival," the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said in a statement.
Ways to donate time, objects, or funds can be found on the Interfaith-RISE and Bethany Christian Services websites.
Information for other resettlement agencies can be found on the Department of Human Services website.
"I know my life is richer for the Afghan friends I've made, the Afghan food I eat, the Afghan prayers I participate in," said Kaper-Dale.