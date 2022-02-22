BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dozens of apartments are proposed for a long-vacant lot in Bethlehem, across the street from the Giant shopping center on Easton Avenue.
With 220 apartments approved just east of the strip mall, approval of this project would add 274 living units in just a few blocks.
The larger complex is in Bethlehem Township on the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-in. The 54-unit plan is just inside the borders of the City of Bethlehem.
Plans filed with the city show two three-story buildings at 2897 Easton Ave., which was a garden center years ago.
The applicant, listed as John Tallarico of Nazareth, seeks relief from several zoning rules for the 2.5-acre lot. Documents filed with Bethlehem city show the odd shape of the lot, along with its location right across from the main entrance to the Giant shopping center as justifications for zoning relief.
Bethlehem's zoning hearing board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to consider the Easton Avenue project, along with other requests. The meeting will be held at Town Hall and be broadcast on the Internet.
The property was approved for office and retail use in 2008, according to the zoning application. Now, a use variance is sought, because "the property is not well situated for single-family dwellings or any of the other non-residential or other allowed uses," the documents say.
The owner of the property is listed on county records as Jake Vida Management Corp. of PA, based in Bohemia, N.Y. Jake Vida Management bought the property in 2009 for $2.05 million from Christopher and Kim Valianatos, according to the county website. Attorney James Holzinger of Bethlehem represents the project.
The plans filed with the city show one entrance to the proposed apartments directly across from the entrance to the shopping center. A three-story, 30-unit apartment building would face Easton Avenue, and a second three-story, 24-unit building is planned for the eastern edge of the property, which is just east of High Point Drive. The plans show about 100 parking spaces.
The buildings would be six feet longer than allowed, and proposal provides only 2,215 square feet of lot area per dwelling, below the 8,000 square feet required.