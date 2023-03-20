POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Monday was a big night for Allentown Central Catholic High School. The men's basketball team put it all on the line for a chance to go to the State Championship.

The Vikings took on Philadelphia powerhouse and reigning state champs Neumann Goretti in the PIAA Class 4A State Semifinals at Pottstown High School. Dozens of fans showed up to support.

"They came in kind of as an underdog a little bit because the other team is the reigning state champs," Nancy Gaumer said.

Gaumer's grandson is number 34 for Central Catholic. She says she knows firsthand how hard the team has worked to get here.

"They weren't expected to get this far," Gaumer said. "And I think the coach and the whole program has worked really, really hard to get them here."

The support was undeniable in the stands at Pottstown High School Monday night as fans cheered on their team at every point and booed the refs for the fouls.

"It's a very cool life experience to get to play in this kind of atmosphere against those type of players," Justin Kratz said.

Kratz says regardless of the outcome, this game is one these student athletes will remember.

"They're going to remember this for the rest of their lives," Kratz said. "Honestly, they're going to tell their kids and going to tell their grandkids about this."

Former student athlete Ryan Miller says support like this means everything to these players.

"It means a lot to them," Miller said. "Their parents always come out to support them. They get a lot of friends, family, everybody's out there rooting for them. And it's loud! If anything goes Central's way, it gets loud in whatever gym they are in."