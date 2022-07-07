PALMER TWP., Pa. - The walls are up at the Palmer Township Youth Center, and volunteers from Home Depots across the Lehigh Valley are pouring in to kick start the paint.
"We're doing all the priming, all the fresh drywall, we're going to put drywall primer on and then it's up to the professionals to come in to do the finish coat," said Tim Oakley, the Assistant Manager at a Home Depot in Easton.
But it's not just elbow grease and hard work by employees.
Home Depot also donated or discounted a lot of the materials that make up the 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.
It's a big upgrade from its predecessor, a 1960's field house.
"About three years ago a group of people in the township got together, came up with the idea to form a 501 (C) (3) and build the building itself and then give it to the township," said Dave Colver, Project Manager at the youth center.
A slew of community and business donations is now making that possible. The two-story facility will be a hub for the community.
The first floor is devoted to athletic activities, while the second floor's meeting rooms will be used by community, civic, and church groups.
Home Depot volunteers say the facility will mean a lot to the folks who live there and they're glad to do their part.
But Colver says $400,000 is still needed to complete the project.
So just a lot of little things that need to be done, we're at the painting stage but doors, trim, flooring, kitchen, all of that kind of stuff needs to be done and then outside we still have stucco work and gutters and all that to be done," Colver said.
Colver says he hopes to see the project complete by the end of the year.