L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A fight is brewing in Lower Saucon Township over the proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill.

The township hosted the first meeting Monday for the conditional use agreement that would allow the expansion.

Dozens of homeowners and businesses showed up to fight it, including Matthew Vrabel. We met him at his bed and breakfast in Bethlehem Township, right across the Lehigh River from the landfill.

"This is our main suite," said Vrabel, showing us one of the rooms in his home. He started the business, called "Rustic Dreams," 11 years ago.

"It's just relaxing, and that's the idea, to get away from it all," said Vrabel.

He's worried that relaxation might soon be interrupted by the sounds of work vehicles if the Bethlehem Landfill expands.

"I think it's going to be worse, because they're going to have to travel to that end," said Vrabel.

Just feet from Vrabel's front door lies a walking path, called the Delaware and Lehigh Trail, managed by the D&L National Heritage Corridor. They tell us that if the dump expands, it's not just going to affect homeowners like Vrabel. It's going to have negative impacts for the entire region.

"This landfill expansion, we fear, would almost segment the D&L Trail by creating an area where the trail exists, but no one wants to come use it, and it does not draw economic impact from our visitors," said Executive Director Claire Sadler.

Sadler was one of dozens who came out to be approved as official parties opposing the conditional use permit. There are two other fights going on as well: one opposing the zoning approval of the land back in December, and a court battle alleging the township didn't provide enough notice before rezoning the landfill property.

"There are three proceedings that are carrying on simultaneously, and this was designed, make no mistake, it was designed purposely to confuse the public," said Victoria Opthof-Cordaro, who runs a homeowner organization opposing the landfill expansion called "Citizens for Responsible Development."

The company that owns the landfill, Waste Connections, would not speak with us in an interview, but in the meeting, they objected to almost every person who wanted to be involved.

"The majority of the proposed expansion is further away from his home than the existing landfill and so that's the basis for my objection," said Waste Connection's attorney during the meeting after listening to one homeowner's reasoning for why he should be granted "impacted party" status.

Vrabel believes it's a tactic.

"They just stretch it out until you get tired of it," said Vrabel.

The hearing for the conditional use permit continues Wednesday morning, while another hearing for the appeal of the zoning change is taking place Monday night at the SE-WY-Co Fire Company at 7 p.m.