Dozens of staff members at the Lehigh County Jail are out sick with COVID-19.
Jail officials say since testing started in March 64 employees have tested positive, and 23 have since recovered. That means 41 are currently infected, or still quarantining at home.
Also, as of Thursday, 53 inmates are currently positive for COVID-19.
150 inmates have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Over at the Northampton County Prison, the Director of Corrections reports that 86 inmates have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. 31 are still in quarantine, and 55 are either recovered or no longer at the prison.
Also, 35 employees have tested positive since March, and 29 are back at work.