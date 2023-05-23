CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - At DeSales University Center, dozens of teenagers spent Tuesday morning laughing and taking selfies in black caps and gowns.

It's moment some of these kids didn't think they would have.

But soon, all of the cap-clad seniors will graduate from high schools across the Lehigh Valley thanks to some help from Communities in Schools, a national organization that works with schools to help at-risk students succeed.

But this graduating class is different than those that came before it.

"You not only survived a global pandemic, but you also got through high school," said Cecelia Lee, Principal, Alumni Services for CIS.

Perhaps one of the biggest success stories is Glendaly Mendez, who is graduating from Easton High School and is attending Northampton Community College in the fall for nursing.

"I had a suicide attempt, and I didn't see myself making it past 18 and I'm here and I'm proud. And I know I couldn't have done it without my site coordinators," said Mendez.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk was the keynote speaker for the Building Bright Futures Graduation. He shared the trials of his own youth, recognizing the resiliency of his audience.

"I urge all of you to embrace the resilience," said Tuerk. "Remember that success isn't measured solely by the absence of obstacles, but by your ability to overcome them."

That is exactly what Communities in Schools President and CEO Tim Mulligan says the organization tries to facilitate.

"We come from an empowerment kind of philosophy, so we're trying to help them to develop the skills that they need the coping and resiliency skills we believe that every child has, but they need to succeed and we just have to help them to remove those barriers," said Mulligan.

Maximus Sanchez is graduating from Building 21 High School.

Sanchez says when he encountered obstacles, CIS site managers at his high school were there to guide him through them and develop his communication skills.

"They helped me open doors that I couldn't open by myself, for sure that's what they help me with," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says he hopes to do some modeling in New York before attending Lehigh Carbon Community College in the fall.

The help CIS provides doesn't stop once these kids get their diplomas.

CIS has an alumni program to give graduates a little extra support with resources, training, and mentorship as they navigate college or the workforce.