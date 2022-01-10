SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dr. Oz stopped in Lehigh County Monday morning to beef up his bid for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
He filmed a campaign commercial and met with supporters at the Trivet diner in South Whitehall Township.
Mehmet Oz is seeking the Republican nomination to fill the seat being left open by Sen. Pat Toomey. Oz said, like those he's met on the campaign trail, he has plans in life he wants to fulfill, but hasn't been able to.
"I'm visiting my representatives to fix that problem. I felt the exact same way before I entered the race. I saw things in my own life, that I knew I wanted to do that I couldn't get done," he said.
The Associated Press has reported Oz has lived for 20 years in New Jersey but voted in Pennsylvania's elections this year by absentee ballot.
The AP said he's registered to his in-laws' address in suburban Philadelphia.