ALLENTOWN, Pa - Political campaign trails are kicking into high gear with midterm elections set for next Tuesday.

And in the Lehigh Valley both Republicans and Democrats showed out to support some of their candidates as they made their way to Allentown.

In one corner, we found Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at the Barristers Club in Allentown.

"There's not a place I go in the commonwealth where people don't talk about crime and drugs. The general lawlessness that's affecting our communities," said Oz.

This was all part of a "Safer Streets Community Event" with Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz discussed things like getting drugs off the streets, holding criminals accountable, and ensuring that law enforcement has the funding they need to get those said criminals locked up.

"There's drugs and there's crime and drugs related to crime and we can't get outside of this crisis unless we have people deal with this in an aggressive fashion," said Oz.

"Candidates have to do our jobs answering questions and addressing policies that make sense."

Polls show a tight race with his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman. But Oz says he's the best candidate for the job.

"I pledge that I will do everything I can to bring a sense of security and of safety to the state of Pennsylvania. It's the right thing for Pennsylvania, it's the right thing for the country and is something I think eminently achievable," said Oz.

Over at Muhlenberg College was First Lady Jill Biden, along with State Representatives Madeleine Dean and Susan Wild. The event focused on topics like women's rights and job creation for middle-class families.

"We have to fight back against people who want to take our fundamental rights away," Wild said. "We are not going to let our democracy slip away from us."

"We need these incredible women in Congress so we can keep going," Biden said. "We are fighting for the soul of America."

Susan Wild will run for U.S. Congress against Republican Lisa Scheller next week.

"This is the most important election in your life," Wild said.

Lisa Scheller also held a campaign event in Allentown, where she was joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.