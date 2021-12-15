L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Dr. Oz is already hitting the campaign trail in his bid for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, and one of his first stops was in Lehigh County.
He stopped at Duke's Delites inside Bethany Church on Brookside Road in Lower Macungie Township Wednesday. That's a nonprofit, all-natural dog treat company that employs young adults with autism and developmental disabilities.
Mehmet Oz, a Republican who hosts the "Dr. Oz" show, toured the place and chatted with workers.
"Just for somebody of his stature to want to come here. They reached out to us, we didn't reach out to them. And we welcome Dr. Oz. All the kids enjoyed him very much," said Bill Wright, Founder and CEO of the Love Ran Red Foundation.
It was just announced this week that the "Dr. Oz" show will end its syndication next month.