ALLENTOWN, Pa - As voters gear up for next week's general election, politicians are making their last-minute efforts to show their faces in key areas like the Lehigh Valley.

In one corner, we found Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at the Barrister's Club in Allentown.

"There's not a place I go in the commonwealth where people don't talk about crime and drugs. The general lawlessness that's affecting our communities," said Oz.

This was all part of a "Safer Streets Community Event" with Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz discussed things like getting drugs off the streets, holding criminals accountable, and ensuring that law enforcement has the funding they need to get those said criminals locked up.

"There's drugs and there's crime and drugs related to crime and we can't get outside of this crisis unless we have people deal with this in an aggressive fashion," said Oz.

"Candidates have to do our jobs answering questions and addressing policies that make sense."

Polls show a tight race with his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman. But Oz says he's the best candidate for the job.

"I pledge that I will do everything I can to bring a sense of security and of safety to the state of Pennsylvania. It's the right thing for Pennsylvania, it's the right thing for the country and is something I think eminently achievable," said Oz.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden is making an appearance in another part of Allentown. She'll be at the Get Out and Vote Volunteer Appreciation Event held by Muhlenberg College.

She will be joined by Democratic Representatives Madeleine Dean and Susan Wild.