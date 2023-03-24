BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is a place where dreams can come true — for the right price.

As you pass the velvet ropes, it's easy to see why the Mazarati MC20 with its gullwing doors is a visitor favorite.

"Top speed rated for 202 miles per hour," said Jeremy Wilmot, a technician with Bennett Automotive Group.

Speed is one thing.

At roughly $300,000, the MC20 could be the most expensive car at the show.

The imagination, however, has no price tag. At the show, visitors can let their minds wander.

"It looks stylish and cool," said visitor Juliet Njeri, who has her eye on another Maserati model.

There are a plenty of smiles reflecting on the windshields of the high-end vehicles.

Josh Sauerwine is dreaming of this Mercedes-AMG.

"You can see it looks fast standing still," Sauerwine said.

For some visitors, the auto show is the perfect opportunity to get out and touch the dream cars on their wish list.

Cynthia Zahorcak says she comes out every year to check out the new Porsches.

Her favorite: the Porsche 911.

So, in she climbs.

"The interior, very nice, as always," Zahorcak said.

Zahorcak checked out all the new features, got a little whiff of that new car smell and imagined that bad boy is sitting in her garage at home.

"For me, it would be a thrilling dream come true," she said.

There's still plenty of time to explore the car of your dreams. The Lehigh Valley Auto Show runs through Sunday at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.