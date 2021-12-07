BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two local organizations collaborated to help fulfill the dreams of sick children in the Lehigh Valley.
For the 36th year, RCN Lehigh Valley teamed up with Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley, a non-profit dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children who are seriously, chronically and terminally ill in the Greater Lehigh Valley area, for its annual Dream Come True Telethon and online auction.
The telethon aired on Monday, Dec. 6. Financial donations were accepted during the fundraiser via phone at 610-865-3475 and on Dream Come True’s website. The live telethon and auction event raised $57,325 and counting.
The 35th annual event had raised over $109,000.
“We are proud to have been able to host a successful event last year despite challenges posed by the pandemic, and this year is no different,” said Rayann Vasko, Executive Director of Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley. “Our partnership with RCN Lehigh Valley and support from donors large and small across the region is crucial to fulfill the dreams for seriously ill children in our community.”
The family of a young girl whose dream was made possible thanks to funds raised from this event shared, “We are so glad our daughter was able to experience Hawaii and so grateful to the Dream Come True organization for making sure we were able to include everyone so she would have the best trip possible. You don’t know just how much this means to us and how we will always cherish this trip.”
The live television program is produced by RCN TV, the broadcast production arm of RCN. The evening is filled with entertainment, including a performance by country music group October Rose, interviews from previous Dream Come True recipients and dedicated community members, and more.
Since its inception, RCN and Dream Come True have together raised over $3.5M, all of which has directly funded the dreams of seriously ill children across the Lehigh Valley Region.