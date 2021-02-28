FORKS TWP., Pa. - A welcome-home parade was held in Northampton County to celebrate the recovery of a COVID-19 patient who had been in the hospital and rehab for nearly three months.
The drive-by parade for John Schubnel was held in Forks Township Sunday afternoon.
His family says he had one of the most severe cases of the virus. He was on a ventilator for weeks and had to overcome a partially collapsed lung and a bacterial infection.
But now, he's happy to finally be back home and catch up on all the things he missed since getting hospitalized in early December.
"They had the Christmas tree still up because I missed Christmas. I missed my birthday and I missed.. we have a Down syndrome little girl that we have guardianship of, and it was her birthday. So we celebrated Christmas and two birthdays," he said.
John says he's thankful for the overwhelming support of friends, who continually prayed for his recovery and helped out his family while he was in the hospital.