BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - With the increased demand for COVID-19 tests, the drive-through site located at Coordinated Health at 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township is expanding its hours for next week.
Testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The site will be open on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are not required for COVID-19 tests.
Vaccinations with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available by appointment during the site’s regular hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Cases, and the need for testing, has risen due to the Omicron variant and the holidays,” says Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. “We are expanding our hours next week to meet demand and will adjust them accordingly as we move forward.”
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site, people can use one of the following options:
Schedule at the LVHN website.
Schedule on the MyLVHN patient portal.
Call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A physician’s order is not required for a COVID-19 test. The drive-through site is open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will have the cost of testing covered by the county if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through HNL Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory.
Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.
The drive-through vaccination/testing center is a collaboration between the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management Services and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.