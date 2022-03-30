BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A drive-through COVID-19 testing/vaccination site in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will begin offering second booster shots to anyone 50-and-over, or anyone who is between 18 and 50 years old and immunocompromised.
The site located at Coordinated Health on 3100 Emrick Boulevard will offer the shots starting Thursday, according to a news release from the county.
Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available. Appointments are required for vaccinations and booster shots.
“Vaccines have the power to save both lives and livelihoods and Northampton County is committed to making sure our residents have every opportunity to get vaccinated,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “This drive-through clinic is an important option for anyone who has mobility issues or wants to limit the risks that can come from seeking care in a large walk-in facility.”
The site's hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-through testing center is located in the parking area to the rear of the Coordinated Health Building and is separate from patient parking and routine patient care.
A Physician’s order is not required to be tested. The drive-through site is open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will receive a free test if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through HNL Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory. Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site people can use one of the following options:
1. Schedule at the LVHN website.
2. Schedule on the MyLVHN patient portal.
3. Call 833-584-6283