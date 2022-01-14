BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Due to the forecasted winter storm, a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Northampton County will be closed Monday.
Also, hours at the site at Coordinated Health on 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township will be increased for Jan. 18 to Jan. 21.
Testing will be available Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required for COVID-19 tests.
Vaccinations with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available by appointment during the site’s regular hours: Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We will continue to offer expanded hours at the drive-through testing site as long as there is a demand for this service,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated and/or boosted and to continue wearing a face mask while out in public.”
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site people can use one of the following options:
1. Schedule at the LVHN website.
2. Schedule on the MyLVHN patient portal.
3. Call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.