HANOVER TWP., Pa. - People who want to get tested for COVID-19 will be able to do so at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
15 Minute Results said in a news release it is partnering with LVIA to deliver on-site rapid COVID-19 testing for airport users and the community.
The drive-through rapid testing site is located off the Airport Entrance Road adjacent to the Long-Term Parking Lot (follow the signage along the Upper Roadway). The site is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The cost of the test is $85.
FDA-approved COVID antigen and antibody testing are available at the site, with PCR COVID-19 testing becoming available in the near future. Results are delivered in under 15 minutes (for antigen and antibody tests) and 24 hours (for PCR tests).
A CLIA-certified laboratory reviews the results, which are delivered to the client’s cell phone via push notification. Test results are also accompanied with a TSA-compliant 2D barcode to confirm testing results per recommended CDC and TSA guidelines.