BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Expectant mothers are getting some much-needed pregnancy resources while staying safe during the pandemic.
A so-called "drive-thru baby shower" was held Wednesday in the parking lot of The Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem.
It was hosted by AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania.
Organizers loaded up cars with gift bags full of information about having a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby development.
The shower is usually held indoors, but was converted to a drive-thru event to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.