BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Northampton County is set to close.

The site at Coordinated Health at 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township will be closed after Friday, according to a news release from the county.

Beginning on Monday, vaccines and boosters will be available by appointment only for those 6 months and older at the LVH-Hecktown Oaks Hospital Campus, on 3780 Hecktown Road in Easton, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month.

To schedule an appointment call the hotline at 833-584-6283. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk-in COVID-19 testing is available at:

Palmer Township Express Care 3701 Corriere Road, Suite 14 Easton, PA 18045

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Coordinated Health Care on Demand 2300 Highland Avenue

Bethlehem, PA 18020

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A physician’s order is not required for a COVID-19 test. The testing sites are open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will have the cost covered by the county if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through Health Network Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory. Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.

“While the chaos of the early days of COVID are hopefully behind us, the virus is still causing illness in our communities,” says County Executive Lamont McClure. “I want to thank our partners at LVH-CHA for their continued dedication to making these services available to Northampton County residents.”

The walk-in testing centers and vaccination clinic are a collaboration between the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management Services and LVH-CHA.